Patrick Mahomes tweets “here to stay” to chase “a dynasty”

Getty Images

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February. Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year deal Monday, the richest in NFL history.

It feels like this is just the start for Mahomes and the Chiefs as the quarterback turns 25 in September.

Mahomes tweeted shortly after ESPN reported Mahomes’ new deal.

“Here to stay. . .!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

The tweet included a video with subtitles, addressing Chiefs fans and showing highlights from his short but successful career thus far.

“Chiefs Kingdom,” the video began.

“You’ve been with me since the beginning — from rookie year to becoming a starter to the unconventional to doing whatever it takes to win to showdowns. You helped me come back from injury. You helped us come back from deficits, multiple deficits. You helped us overcome adversity to become Super Bowl champs. And we’re staying together . . . for a long time. We’re chasing a dynasty.”

Mahomes has a league MVP award, a Super Bowl MVP award and already 9,412 yards passing and 76 touchdowns in only 31 regular-season games and five postseason games.