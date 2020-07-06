Philip Rivers asks what happens if player tests positive before the Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 6, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is looking ahead to the Super Bowl as he wonders whether the NFL is fully prepared for all the implications of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On an NFL Players Association call on Friday, Rivers asked what would happen if a player tested positive for COVID-19 before the Super Bowl, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The answer Rivers got is that there would be no exceptions, even for the Super Bowl, even if the player is asymptomatic. The rules say that any player who tests positive would have to be isolated for at least five days, and then could only return if he tested negative twice, and those two tests were administered at least 24 hours apart.

A nightmare scenario for the NFL could entail both Super Bowl teams’ starting quarterbacks testing positive during Super Bowl week, or one team having an outbreak at the team facility that resulted in so many players having to miss the Super Bowl that they couldn’t even field a competitive roster.

Those nightmare scenarios aren’t fun to think about, but the NFL needs to be ready for anything if it’s going to play during a pandemic.

29 responses to “Philip Rivers asks what happens if player tests positive before the Super Bowl

  5. I guess he plans to run a fantasy league team in the playoffs and he needs to know how many QBs to keep on his roster. Thinking ahead – smart!

  6. Well that’s not something you’ll have to worry about Philip. Don’t worry you can be with all your kids come January.

  7. With this thought, one has to wonder about the accuracy and validity of testing, testing protocols, results reporting etc.
    A fascinating dilemma for sure

  8. It’s a good question. It’s the Super Bowl. Everyone should be allowed to play, COVID-19 or pending criminal charges. There’s no games afterwards anyways. Put it all on the line.

  10. Not just the Super Bowl… but what happens if a team doesn’t have enough healthy players to field a full roster during the regular season? Do they forfeit and the opposing team gets a W? I don’t think there will be “make-up” games during this. One game can easily impact the playoff race. It will be interesting to see the full set of scenarios the NFL draws out.

  11. I always had a sort of spiteful respect for him. His best years were often spent tearing the Chiefs apart during the Herm Edwards and Pioli years. Thankfully once Pioli was gone, the tune changed entirely. Best Rivers memory “Worst day ever” Monday night 😂

  13. So a team that hurries up and gets infected now will have everyone available for the whole season.

  14. I wonder how many of you Rivers-hating-trolls can throw a ball anywhere close to him? I’m betting none.

  16. Much ado about nothing. Not gonna be a complete NFL season in 2020 unless people are willing to accept players /coaches / front office / support staff deaths. Sad but factual. The people who think Covid restrictions are all about their rights as an American and refuse to follow them have guaranteed the virus will continue to spread. Congratulations. This is your prize. That and a bunch of other unnecessary deaths. But at least America is free. Right? Free to make narcissistic choices with no regard to how they affect others up to and including their deaths.

  19. Nick Foles won as a backup.
    Many starters miss Superbowl due to injuries or other reasons.

  20. Phillip, I respect you as a player. Having a long career. But you don’t need to worry about the SB.

  21. You would isolate in your basement and watch it on tv down there instead of upstairs.

  22. This reminds me of when the Goodyear blimp crashed into the Super Bowl……or was that a movie?

  23. viper1550 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    So a team that hurries up and gets infected now will have everyone available for the whole season.
    —————————————————————————
    You are assuming that being infected with COVID gives you long term immunity. That has not been determined. This is what the CDC website has listed about this:

    ‘The immune response, including duration of immunity, to SARS-CoV-2 infection is not yet understood. Patients with MERS-CoV are unlikely to be re-infected shortly after they recover, but it is not yet known whether similar immune protection will be observed for patients with COVID-19’.

    More studies are underway to understand the immune response from the infection.

  24. Childish comments aside. I think Phillip asks a very good question. What DOES happen if a player tests positive before the Superbowl? Nobody seems to have thought this through…

  27. tripoli18 says: “Nick Foles won as a backup. Many starters miss Superbowl due to injuries or other reasons.”
    ———————

    Happened even more than that.

    – Tony Banks was the Ravens starter in 2000, but backup Trent Dilfer replaced him.
    – Drew Bledsoe was starter in 2001 until his injury and backup Tom Brady took over.
    – Hostetler for Phil Simms in 1990..
    – Plunkett replaced starter Dan Pastorini in 1980.
    – Doug Williams replaced Jay Schroeder for the REDSKINS in 1987.

  29. You play, you just have to wear a truck tire tube around you so you have some space !

