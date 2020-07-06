Players want all training camp meetings to happen virtually

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has made various requests for training camp in a pandemic. One request would make training camp resemble the offseason program: All meetings would be conducted virtually.

It’s part of a request that clubs minimize the time spent in facilities through all phases of training camp, regardless of the number of players in the facility at any time.

The league previously has issued a protocol encouraging outdoor meetings during training camp, with social distancing measures utilized for any indoor meetings. The NFLPA, which quickly made it clear to all players that it had not signed off on the protocol, does not want any meetings at all, inside or outside, at the team facility during camp.

The NFL and NFLPA continue to work toward reaching an agreement on all aspects of training camp, with the clock ticking toward the arrival of rookies for coronavirus testing on July 19, and the official launch of training camp on July 28.