Power 5 decision-makers remain in wait-and-see mode

Getty Images

Power 5 decision-makers are targeting the end of July to determine if the season can start on time, Heather Dinich of ESPN reports.

“We said from the onset of this pandemic that circumstances around the virus would guide our decision-making, and it is clear recent developments related to COVID-19 have not been trending in the right direction,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. “There are important decisions to be made in the coming weeks, and by late July there should be more clarity about the fall season. In the meantime, our athletics programs will continue to effectively manage the health and safety of our student-athletes as they continue voluntary activities on their respective campuses.”

Schools that open the season Aug. 29 were allowed to begin mandatory workouts Monday, according to ESPN. For teams that begin the season Labor Day weekend, required workouts can begin July 13, followed by an enhanced training schedule that begins July 24 and a normal, four-week preseason camp starting Aug. 7.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, chair of the Football Oversight Committee that spearheaded the NCAA-approved, six-week return plan, said each school will have to make its own decision as COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the country.

“For us in college sports and sports in general,” Lyons said, “it’s not trending the way we were hoping it would.”