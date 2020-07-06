Report: Patrick Mahomes extension not tied to percentage of cap

Getty Images

One of the questions we had in response to the news of Patrick Mahomes‘ agreement on a 10-year extension with the Chiefs was whether the quarterback’s compensation will be tied to a percentage of the salary cap.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the answer to that question is no. Per Schefter, the new money in the extension, which runs through the 2031 season, is worth $450 million and is not tied to the cap. As a result, Mahomes’ compensation will remain static even if the next round of broadcast deals keep pushing the cap higher over the course of his deal.

Mahomes is signed for this year and is set to play out the 2021 season under the terms of Kansas City’s fifth-year option. That option carries a salary of $28.4 million and his 2020 base salary is $2.8 million.

Schefter also reports that there is an injury guarantee of $140 million, but there are no other details about money guaranteed at signing or voidable years at the back end of the deal that could make it look quite different than it does at first blush.