Reports: Raiders made offer to Jadeveon Clowney

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 6, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
The Raiders have are interested in Jadeveon Clowney, just not at a price that Clowney likes.

Las Vegas has made Clowney an offer, according to multiple reports.

That adds the Raiders to a list of teams with some interest in Clowney that also includes the Titans, Seahawks and Browns.

But which team will end up with him? Clowney has indicated that he’s not going to sign until he gets an offer to his liking, and so far all indications are that there aren’t any offers out there in the range that Clowney was hoping for.

That Clowney has taken so long to sign is due in large part to the fact that he’s coming off surgery for a core muscle injury in an offseason when the pandemic has made it difficult for players to travel around the country for physicals with team physicians.

Training camps are opening in three weeks, however, and Clowney may need to take the best offer he gets, even if none of those offers will pay him what he was expecting.

  2. Trade Mack away because he’s too expensive.

    Then sign an inferior player for roughly what they could’ve signed Mack for if they treated him decently.

    Great leadership.

  3. If they offered 8-10mill for one year i cant imagine anyone is gonna top that offer.

    Im not a huge Clowney fan but on 3rd down when he wants to play he can be very effective and id happily enjoy him as part of the 53 or 55 whatever it is now.

    Clowney did this to himself though, if he didnt have a history of taking plays off and nursing minor injuries im sure teams would be backing up the brinks truck.

    He could be an elite player if he put 100% into every play hes on the field.

  4. Mack did nothing against the Raiders last year, the Raiders beat them 24-21, Mack had no stats except maybe one assist on a tackle, he’s gone get over it

  7. the Saints are in play for him as well. the New Orleans radio stations are constantly saying we’re gonna land him.

  8. It sounds like he’s going to have to take a one year “prove it” deal or stay at home in 2020.

  10. Clowney has indicated that he’s not going to sign until he gets an offer to his liking

    I guess that means his NFL career is over.

  11. He was traded to Seattle a week before the regular season started in 2019. I’m pretty sure that he will now just stay unattached to a team until the same time frame in 2020 since no one threw money at him and the virus will possibly make the season a lost cause anyway. Smart guy if you ask me.

