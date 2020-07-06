Several retailers have stopped selling Washington merchandise

Getty Images

Nike won’t be selling merchandise for Washington’s NFL team until the team changes its name and it appears several large retailers have made the same decision.

Shortly after the team announced they were going to review the name last Friday, Walmart announced that they will not be selling the team’s merchandise. A search of the company’s website shows that some items with the name are listed as in-store purchases without an option for buying them online.

Barron’s reports that Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods have also moved to remove the team’s gear from their websites. Target confirmed with the paper that they have done so since the team’s announcement last week.

There are still several outlets, including the NFL’s online shop, where goods with the team’s current name are on sale, but all signs point to a new name being on shirts, keychains and all other merchandise in the near future.