Texans’ Jacob Martin: You can’t social distance in football

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jacob Martin is skeptical that the NFL can return safely when COVID-19 continues to spread across the country.

Martin indicated that he and plenty of other NFL players have concerns about getting back to work, with training camps scheduled to open in three weeks.

“For sure, there’s a danger factor because there are a lot more variables when you have 75, 90 guys in a facility all day,” Martin told the Houston Chronicle. “What does that look like? How do you social distance in meeting rooms? You can’t social distance in football. There’s contact. There’s a lot of breathing and things that are going on in closed spaces. I think that is a little bit of a fear factor because you don’t know what it’s going to look like. It would be different if cases were going down and on the decline.”

Martin said it’s frustrating that the country hasn’t made more progress.

“I think that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in now because people didn’t take it seriously and social distance and just be mindful with their neighbors in terms of their health,” Martin said.

The NFL and America are running out of time to be ready as fall approaches.