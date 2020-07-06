The President chides Washington for contemplating a name change

Getty Images

The President has chimed in on the likelihood that the Washington franchise will change its name from a dictionary-defined slur, and his position is exactly what you’d think it would be, regardless of your personal political beliefs.

“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct,” Donald Trump broadcast to his 82.8 million followers. “Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!”

The tweet ignores the fact that plenty of Native Americans don’t like the Washington name, including the National Congress of American Indians, which has been pushing for change for years. It also ignores the fact that the decision to change the name came after Nike and FedEx placed economic pressure on the franchise. Meanwhile, retailers like Nike, Wal-Mart, Target, and Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t even sell remaining inventory with the outgoing name.

So add this to the list of things about which the President will periodically harass the NFL as he relies on so-called culture wars to motivate his base for a re-election effort that, based on current polling (which as we learned in 2016 can be woefully inaccurate), needs as much motivation as it can get.