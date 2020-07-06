With “best football” ahead, Anthony Castonzo back for “unfinished business”

Getty Images

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo considered retirement this offseason. That possibility faded once he started working out in the offseason.

Castonzo signed a two-year deal with the Colts, declining to test free agency.

“I don’t think there was ever a question about coming back to the Colts,” Castonzo told Matt Taylor of the team website. “I love the Colts, and I love the organization. I think they’ve been nothing but good to me, and I trust the head coach, and I trust the General Manager, and I trust the owner. So that was never a question. What ultimately made me decide to come back and play was just the fact that after starting some offseason training and kind of doing some things that I had done last year at this time, realizing how far ahead of where I was last year at this time I am right now, and just really realizing how much more I have in the tank and how I think that my best football is still ahead of me. So it didn’t make sense for me to hang it up at this time.”

The Colts signed Philip Rivers this offseason, and both the quarterback and the Colts have what they feel is “unfinished business.”

“Yeah, I mean, the first step is you want to get back to the playoffs,” Castonzo said. “We want to get back on top of the division. And, yeah, I mean, the ultimate goal is the ultimate goal. We all know what that is. So, yeah, it’s exciting to come back with a team who has that potential — a team full of guys who are that good that we possibly could do that.”