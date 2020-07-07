Browns sign first-round tackle Jedrick Wills

Getty Images

Draft-pick signings are moving more slowly this year, due to the pandemic. But with rookies eligible to report as soon as July 21, the clock is ticking on getting the deals done.

The Browns have gotten their deal done with tackle Jedrick Wills. Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns and Wills agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $19.702 million.

The deal includes a signing bonus of $11.889 million.

Wills helps solidify an area of relative weakness on the offensive roster, if he can live up to the potential that made him the 10th overall pick in the draft.

The Browns have two remaining unsigned draft picks: second-round safety Grant Delpit and third-round linebacker Jacob Phillips.