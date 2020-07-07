COVID-19 forces MLS to postpone another game

Getty Images

Major League Soccer is showing just how hard it is for professional sports to try to play during a pandemic. The NFL surely is watching closely.

MLS announced the postponement of Nashville SC’s game against the Chicago Fire scheduled for Wednesday night in the Back Tournament.

“Since arriving in Orlando on July 3, five Nashville players have had confirmed positive tests for COVID-19,” the MLS said in a statement Tuesday, via ESPN. “Two of the players received the confirmed positive results during the weekend and three players received confirmed positive results last night. In addition, four other players have received inconclusive test results, and require further testing.

“In conjunction with the club, MLS will continue to evaluate Nashville SC’s participation in the MLS is Back Tournament following the results of additional testing.”

The league also announced the postponement of the match between FC Toronto and D.C. United, originally scheduled for Friday, because of Toronto’s delayed arrival to Orlando.

That follows the withdrawal of FC Dallas from the tournament on Monday, because of multiple positive coronavirus tests. MLS MVP Carlos Vela also opted out of the tournament with LAFC.

So the MLS “bubble” has had two postponed games and another team withdraw from the tournament already. That does not bode well for other sports hoping to have a season.