D.C. mayor says team name isn’t only issue for return to RFK Stadium site

Although D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser supports the idea of her city’s NFL team moving back within city limits once the name change becomes official, she says the name change itself is not the only obstacle toward a return to the RFK Stadium site.

Talks about building a new stadium at the RFK site are ongoing, but Bowser said it’s about more than just the name change.

“You know I think that the team called Washington ‘anything’ should be playing in Washington,” Bowser said, via the Washington Times, “and I think there would be a lot of issues. I would hardly say that the name is the only issue that would have the team or Washington choose to have a stadium.”

Bowser didn’t say what the other issues are, but at a time when all three of Dan Snyder’s minority owners want out, questions about franchise ownership will certainly need to be addressed before a new stadium will be built.