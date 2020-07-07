D.C. mayor says team name isn’t only issue for return to RFK Stadium site

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 7, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
Although D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser supports the idea of her city’s NFL team moving back within city limits once the name change becomes official, she says the name change itself is not the only obstacle toward a return to the RFK Stadium site.

Talks about building a new stadium at the RFK site are ongoing, but Bowser said it’s about more than just the name change.

“You know I think that the team called Washington ‘anything’ should be playing in Washington,” Bowser said, via the Washington Times, “and I think there would be a lot of issues. I would hardly say that the name is the only issue that would have the team or Washington choose to have a stadium.”

Bowser didn’t say what the other issues are, but at a time when all three of Dan Snyder’s minority owners want out, questions about franchise ownership will certainly need to be addressed before a new stadium will be built.

13 responses to “D.C. mayor says team name isn’t only issue for return to RFK Stadium site

  1. DC has some of the worst poverty in the nation. There’s no way they should be handing public money, land, or anything else of value to a billionaire so that his billion-dollar team can have a new stadium to replace one that has only been in use since 1997.

  2. But ironically I bet those same poverty stricken people would be all for it if they thought it would ensure the “place new name here” were a more competitive team.

  3. Hopefully D.C. becomes our 51st state and she will then be named governor. Her exemplary track record will carry on at an even higher level.

  4. Must be fun at the top playing with other people’s money … how about just shutting the NFL down all it does is suck money from the middle class using maxed out credit cards just to attend games also causes gambling habits but I guess you then have us right where you want us.

  5. She’s a clown…move the team to someplace where they will appreciate a NFL franchise. Enough already

  6. If the Redskins change their name and move, then their QB will morph into Tom Brady and they will win 5 superbowls.

    Talent has nothing to do with it.

    ___________________________________________

    Enough with D.C. Statehood. There are only 2 realistic options. Fold it into Maryland, or….well I guess there’s only one option, the other is leave it the way it is.

  9. They don’t want Don Synder as the owner. They want a minority owner as the principal owner. That is their issue.

    +++++++++++++

    And she’s going to think long & hard about what “issues” she can create.

  11. None of my friends or relatives with native American ancestry seem to care or be offended.

    I also am not offended and I am part native American.

    Beginning to think the only people who care are non- native Americans for the most part.

    Also seems to be based in politically correct posturing to make an individual feel like a good person.

    It’s not offensive. I turn extremely red in the heat and that name actually makes me a little proud.

    Go Redskins!!!

  12. First the team will not have a minority owner as the principal owner. If Snyder sales the team he will sale it for the maximum amount he can get for the team. My bet is that Bezo can buy out Snyder and the other owners and own the team outright without any other owners. Second, the other issues the mayor will present will be her trying to get more money, guaranteed employment for minorities or area improvements with housing around the stadium for the city. If she attempts to force this issue then the team will definitely end up somewhere else. The name is changing, the ownership will be changing but the bottom line is that the person with the most money to offer will own the team and decide it’s future. Not the city mayor.

