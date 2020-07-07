Dennis Allen looking forward to “huge challenge” of defending Tom Brady

Getty Images

The NFC South was the site of the biggest free agent move in the league this March as quarterback Tom Brady‘s decision to sign with the Buccaneers made for a big change in the divisional landscape.

Such a shift will also mean more work for the defensive coordinators of the other three teams in the division.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen faced the Buccaneers twice last season, so he has experience facing the offense put together by head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. That offense is going to look different with Brady at the helm, however, and Allen won’t know exactly how different before the two teams square off in Week One.

“It’s certainly a huge challenge for us,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I think it’s a challenge for us opening up the season and playing these guys because you really have a couple of things that you’re looking at. There’s the study that we’ve got to do of Tom in New England and the things that he was doing there as well as studying Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich, their offense, their philosophy and then trying to merge those two together to find out or see exactly what we’re going to get to open the season. That’ll be a challenge. That will be difficult for us to deal with, but it is a challenge that we are excited about.”

The Saints will get the benefit of playing at home for the opener and it’s been less than ideal circumstances for Brady’s first offseason in Tampa, but neither of those things are likely to lead the Saints to let down their guard in Brady’s Bucs debut.