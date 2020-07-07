DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post

July 7, 2020
Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized for an Instagram post that attributed a quote to Adolf Hitler saying, “the Jews will blackmail America.”

“I just want to, first off, extend an apology,” Jackson said in an Instagram video. “I never want to put any race down or any people down. My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community. When I posted what I posted I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it.”

Jackson added that “Hitler was a bad person and I know that” and “People that know me know I have no hatred in my heart.”

Absent from Jackson’s apology is any statement that he plans to educate himself, or speak with leaders in Philadelphia’s Jewish community. That will probably be a necessary step for Jackson to be forgiven for a social media post that was beyond the pale.

38 responses to “DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post

  5. When it came to Drew B talking about the flag Shannon Sharpe said Drew should just retire ,,,well Shannon should Jackson just retire ???

  6. Regardless, it was pretty dumb. Posting a quote of Hitler, whatever your intended meaning, is probably not a good idea. It should be common sense, but it’s not that common.

  8. I’m by no means a fan of cancel culture, but the Eagles have to cut this guy, right?

  10. There is a reason chip kelly got rid of the loser DeSean Jackson the eagles never won with him then after they get rid of him they win the superbowl howie Rosman is the worst Gm in sports gets rid of foles and brings back the Poison DeSean Jackson

  14. Drew Brees had to apologize 2-3 times and donate millions…

    Where’s your donation Mr Jackson?

  16. Ignorance even if it was fake is not an excuse… he knew what he was saying. Now, there is backlash the “oh I didn’t know what I was really saying” thing to save his job.

  18. Hey, DeSean. Two points. You said, “I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it.” Don’t blame it on us as to how we took it. So what exactly did you mean? Also, you said, “People that know me know I have no hatred in my heart.” When you post to over one million people who follow you, you are not addressing only people who know you. So, sorry, that one doesn’t absolve you either.

  21. Somewhere, chip Kelly is saying….”I told you so”……Kelly may stink at coaching but he knew lesean and DeSean had to go for the eagles to win the luckiest sb in the history of the NFL.

  26. That’s the same pile of horse dung dang near every racist has used to explain or justify their comments. He’s no better than a white supremacist.

  29. Can it be classified an apology when he literally said “you took it the wrong way”?

    Reality is that most people understand the English language and know the actual context of his posts. Also, most people know that Hitler wasn’t just a “bad guy”… but actually one of the worst humans in the history of the planet.

  30. “When I posted what I posted I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it.””

    I’m pretty sure no race likes to be referred to as “you guys”. It doesn’t exactly scream inclusion.

  31. Either a) he meant it or b) he’s just stupid. Not too many other options.

  32. The worst part is…go look on social media….tons and tons of people saying that “he’s speaking truth” and that’s how it is, America is blind. This is A PROBLEM!!!

  33. flajoe12 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 12:08 pm
    …and absolutely nothing will happen to him! Major double standard!
    ___________________________________

    ….what makes you think a double standard exists here? Your history is unmatched in violence and racism.
    Theres a whole lot of atonement you need to accomplish before you start talking about double standards.

  34. …When I posted what I posted I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it….
    ————————————————————–

    What does that even mean? Could he not get his agent to write an intelligent apology, or was that nonsense actually from his agent?

  35. Talk about bad timing for him. Notice how much more eloquent his apology is, than his backtracking on his post?

  36. I couldn’t imagine the backlash if Desean was white and said something racist about black people…

  37. flajoe12 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 12:08 pm
    …and absolutely nothing will happen to him! Major double standard!

    ———————-

    Just like Cooper was cut right? White people call for a double standard even when there isn’t one.

  38. “That will probably be a necessary step for Jackson to be forgiven for a social media post that was beyond the pale.”

    Forgiven? What is that? It’s 2020.

