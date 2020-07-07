DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quote on social media

Getty Images

Eagles wide receive DeSean Jackson has been using his Instagram account to share anti-Semitic posts with his 1.4 million followers.

Jackson posted an image of what he said was a quote from Adolf Hitler saying, “the Jews will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

The quote does not actually come from Hitler, although Jackson appeared to think it was genuine.

Jackson has also been sharing quotes from Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic and homophobic leader of the Nation of Islam.

After receiving criticism for his social media posts, Jackson said they were misconstrued.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” Jackson wrote. “I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!”

The Eagles have not commented on the matter.