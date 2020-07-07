Deshaun Watson prefers to do a shorter deal when he does one

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes changed the game for quarterback contracts yesterday, which was largely because he’s Patrick Mahomes.

But another young quarterback who deserves a big raise might not approach the 10-year, $477 million contract Mahomes signed for reasons not related to their relative value.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, nothing is imminent between Watson and the Texans on his next contract, which will likely be different anyway.

Watson’s apparently not interested in anything that long, giving him flexibility and a chance at a third deal sooner.

The Texans quarterback is entering his fourth season, and the Texans have shown signs of being willing to pay. Left tackle Laremy Tunsill just got the biggest contract ever for an offensive lineman, with a four-year, $76.3 million deal.

“It’s definitely good,” Watson said of Tunsil’s deal. “It’s exciting for all of us. Only time will tell, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s on the right track. We’re going to win a lot of games and championships while we continue to figure out that side of the business, too.”

His business will still be big, even if the total headline-grabbing number might not approach Mahomes’.