Eagles: DeSean Jackson’s messages were “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling”

The Eagles have issued an initial statement regarding the anti-Semitic social-media posts made recently by receiver DeSean Jackson.

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts,” the statement explains. “Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.

“We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversation with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”

It’s unclear what action the Eagles will take. All too often, football teams find excuses for stars and make examples of scrubs. Jackson isn’t fully in either category.

Previously, the Eagles found a way to keep receiver Riley Cooper after video surfaced of him using a racial slur at a Kenny Chesney concert. Cooper likely wasn’t clearly a star or a scrub, at the time.

The simple reality, and the one that could save Jackson in Philadelphia, is that if he gets cut, someone else will give Jackson his chance at redemption. Possibly someone else in the NFC East. Those factors are always considered when a team decides what to do in situations like this.