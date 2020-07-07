Lamar Jackson cancels South Florida event

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s canceling a South Florida event, rather than go forward with his “Funday with LJ” event with requirements for waivers and masks.

According to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, organizers for the event announced that more people had signed up for the event than local officials were going to allow, so they canceled rather than turn away anyone.

It’s a quick turnaround, a day after Jackson promoted the event on social media.

The two-day kids event in Pompano Beach was supposed to include flag football games, go-karts, and water slides. But fine print on the flyer noted the need for children to sign a waiver. That post has since been deleted.

Florida is among the country’s hotspots for COVID-19, making calling the event off the safe and prudent play.