Lions make three additions to their personnel department

Getty Images

The Lions have made three additions to their personnel department ahead of training camp and the 2020 season.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the team now lists Ademi Smith as a scouting assistant on their website. Caio Brighenti and Michael Pelfrey are on the staff as analytics assistants.

Smith and Pelfrey have interned with the Lions in recent years. Pelfrey also had an eight-month stint with the Giants.

Brighenti is a 2020 graduate of Cornell University who was a finalist in the NFL’s 2020 Big Data Bowl. He also created a “boo-meter” to analyze online fan reactions to team picks as well as their reaction to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who received 80 “boos” in his first 30 seconds on screen during this year’s draft.