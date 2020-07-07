Liquor store employee broke the news of the Patrick Mahomes deal

Getty Images

When it came to the news of the new Patrick Mahomes deal, the news came not from the usual five-minutes-before-it’s-announced-anyway suspects. Instead, the first word came from a liquor store employee who caught wind of a significant purchase the Chiefs were looking to make.

Katie Camlin learned when she arrived at work on Monday that a group of Chiefs employees had arrived at the store earlier in the day searching for six bottles of Dom Perignon champagne. (They also could have bought a whole bunch of Mumms.)

She put two and two together, and got ahead of the news that the Mahomes contract was coming.

“Off the cuff, I tweeted it because I’m a Chiefs fan and I was beyond excited,” Camlin told USA Today on Monday night. “It’s kind of fun to have a scoop.”

Camlin got nervous and deleted the tweet; she was concerned she’d get in trouble or alienate the Chiefs as potential employees of the store.

The best line in the USA Today article is this one, however: “A Chiefs spokesperson declined to confirm a local champagne search to USA Today Sports.”

Regardless, the champagne search allowed the cat to get out of the bag — and Camlin to beat to the punch those who otherwise would beat the formal announcement of the deal to the punch by five minutes.