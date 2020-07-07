Mike Shanahan calls Ring of Fame “a tremendous honor”

Getty Images

Mike Shanahan will become the 34th member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. He is the third coach in franchise history to earn selection, joining Dan Reeves (Class of 2014) and Red Miller (Class of 2017).

The Broncos announced Shanahan’s election earlier Tuesday and now have tweeted his reaction.

“It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame,” Shanahan said in a statement. “When you reflect on the things we were able to accomplish as a team, it starts with the players, coaches and staff who helped us get there. I am grateful for all of those relationships and how we all worked together for one goal to win championships. To spend 21 years with a first-class organization that is all about winning was special. It was a great run. I am thankful for Pat Bowlen — the best owner in sports — for giving me the opportunity. It was a privilege to coach for the Broncos with such incredible support from the Denver community and all the fans. I am proud to share this Ring of Fame honor with everyone who helped make it happen.”

The Broncos will delay the ceremony until 2021 over COVID-19 concerns.

Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995 to 2008. He went 138-86 and led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl wins to wrap up the 1997 and 1998 seasons.