Native American groups ask NFL to stop using all names, images, and logos

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

Pressure from sponsors sparked the Washington NFL franchise to move toward changing its name. Pressure from Native American leaders and groups is now being applied directly to the NFL.

Via the Associated Press, more than a dozen Natives American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking that the league stop using Native American names, images, and logos.

The letter specifically targets the current Washington name, but it sends a broader message that the authors want the name to not be replaced with a different Native American name, and that they would like the Chiefs to change their name, too.

Baseballs Cleveland Indians are also considering a new name.

As it relates to the Washington NFL franchise, the leaders and groups who contacted Goodell “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples.”

The Washington name most likely will be changed, possibly before the start of the season. Coach Ron Rivera has said on multiple occasions that he would like a name that honors and supports both Native Americans and the military.

19 responses to “Native American groups ask NFL to stop using all names, images, and logos

  1. Guess I didn’t know they owned everything. You ask me this keeps NA’s relevant in the world as their numbers dwindle, FAST.

  2. Ron Rivera has said on multiple occasions that he would like a name that honors and supports both Native Americans and the military.
    ———————————

    “Redskins” was intended to honor and support NA’s. Honoring and supporting the military would offend many leftists!
    If the name must be changed, just give it a color! Anything else would be offensive to some group!

  4. To be clear, “Chief” is not an indigenous word, it’s of European origin. It was applied to Native American leaders and has stuck. The arrowhead as depicted in the team logo is of Native American design.

  6. Stand by for all the Chiefs fans to get upset. The same ones that thought the washington fans were being babies, lol. Especially the ones that were adamant that Redskins needed to change because it was a slur, but Chiefs was totally fine, LMFAO. Hahahahahaha. Face palm.

  8. Why did minneapolis fight so hard to change lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska? Just literally within the last few years the PC crowd said Calhoun was racist and we need a native name…now Native Americans are like please remove us from the nomenclature. I’m so confused.

  9. Code Talkers / Wind Talkers ? Recognizes NA and military …. but terrible team name.

  10. Chiefs? So Generals, Kings, or other names referring to the best of the best are now offensive?

    Please share the names of these “groups” that are offended. I’d like to know it’s a factual resource and not the cancel culture.

  11. The other day I got a bunch of down votes for saying the Redskins were only the beginning. No need for y’all to apologize.

  13. There’s more to the Chiefs franchise name than a Native American reference. H. Roe Bartle was Kansas City’s mayor in 1962 when Lamar Hunt was negotiating to move the Dallas Texans to KC. Bartle’s nickname was “The Chief” stemming from his leadership positions with area Boy Scout organizations. Hunt liked the name and it stuck. Made more sense than the Kansas City Bartles.

  15. kenfromkc says:
    July 7, 2020 at 12:37 pm
    There’s more to the Chiefs franchise name than a Native American reference. H. Roe Bartle was Kansas City’s mayor in 1962 when Lamar Hunt was negotiating to move the Dallas Texans to KC. Bartle’s nickname was “The Chief” stemming from his leadership positions with area Boy Scout organizations. Hunt liked the name and it stuck. Made more sense than the Kansas City Bartles.

    ———-

    Perhaps you’re not familiar with the way angry mobs operate.

  16. ghostlight13 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 11:54 am
    To be clear, “Chief” is not an indigenous word, it’s of European origin. It was applied to Native American leaders and has stuck. The arrowhead as depicted in the team logo is of Native American design.

    ————

    It’s adorable that you think that matters

  18. I’m of Greek descent and if a team wanted to call themselves the “Evzones”, which were Greek warriors, I would be proud not offended. I certainly understand the offense the name “Redskins” causes, but to Chiefs, Indians, etc. I really don’t understand why NA would be offended.

  19. I literally don’t understand. I’m all for removing derogatory nicknames, but if anything, this is a part of our land’s history. And, it’s an honorary symbol in this case. Is the alternative to pretend that Native American’s aren’t a tough, proud, and honorary group to emulate?

