Native American groups ask NFL to stop using all names, images, and logos

Pressure from sponsors sparked the Washington NFL franchise to move toward changing its name. Pressure from Native American leaders and groups is now being applied directly to the NFL.

Via the Associated Press, more than a dozen Natives American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking that the league stop using Native American names, images, and logos.

The letter specifically targets the current Washington name, but it sends a broader message that the authors want the name to not be replaced with a different Native American name, and that they would like the Chiefs to change their name, too.

Baseballs Cleveland Indians are also considering a new name.

As it relates to the Washington NFL franchise, the leaders and groups who contacted Goodell “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples.”

The Washington name most likely will be changed, possibly before the start of the season. Coach Ron Rivera has said on multiple occasions that he would like a name that honors and supports both Native Americans and the military.