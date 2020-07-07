NFL: DeSean Jackson’s messages were offensive and divisive

Getty Images

The NFL has joined the Eagles in issuing a statement in response to Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posting anti-Semitic content on social media recently.

The Eagles called the posts “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling” in their statement and the league’s initial response is along the same lines.

“DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean,” the statement said.

The Eagles also called for Jackson to apologize, use “his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect,” and promised to take “appropriate action.” Jackson offered an apology on Instagram Tuesday, but didn’t note any actions he plans on taking beyond that point.