NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on team travel protocol for training camp and preseason

Getty Images

The league and the union have plenty of issues to resolve before camp starts. They have one fewer area of disagreement.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reached an agreement regarding team travel protocols for 2020 training camp and preseason. The document implies strongly that there will be a preseason; however, it does not expressly state that preseason games will be played. (Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the length of the preseason is still being discussed.)

The sections of the detailed protocols focus on the rules for traveling by plane and bus, PPE use, disinfection of hotel rooms, airlines, buses, equipment, and luggage, rules for hotel employees and bus drivers, food service standards, and physical distancing requirements. The protocols also allow for discipline to be imposed in the event that club employees knowingly and materially fail to follow the protocols.

Highlights include mandatory masks for all members of the traveling party, limitations on the size of the traveling party (no more than 110 non-players), and no buffets.

The eight-page document illustrates how unusual the 2020 season will be, and travel is just one aspect of it.