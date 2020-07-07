NFLPA president JC Tretter: The NFL “believes the virus will bend to football”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to haggle over the protocols for football practice and games in a pandemic, NFLPA president JC Tretter is warning his constituents that the league’s preferred approach could spell doom for everyone.

“Our normal return date for training camp is quickly approaching and we are still far from back to ‘normal,'” Tretter writes in an item posted at the NFLPA website. “Our main concern is player safety, both in regard to preventing the virus’ transmission as well as preventing injuries after an extended and historically unique layoff. Like many other industries, football’s resistance to change is based on the belief that the best way to run things is the way we’ve always run things. That pervasive thought process will stop this season in its tracks.”

Tretter points out that players don’t want to simply return to work, they want to stay at work. Part of the concern is the possibility of increased injuries due to the lack of an offseason programs. After the 2011 lockout, which wiped out the offseason program that year, Tretter says injuries increased by 25 percent.

His broader concern relates to the pandemic. Tretter says that the league accepted the initial recommendations of a joint committee of doctors, trainers, and strength coaches, such as no joint practices and no fans at training camp. Tretter writes that the league is unwilling to follow the committee’s recommendation of a 48-day training camp, and that “the NFL is unwilling to prioritize player safety and believes that the virus will bend to football.”

Tretter emphasizes the union’s position that there should be no preseason games, noting that the league has been unable to articulate a medical reason to play “games that don’t count in the standings.” Tretter notes, however, that the league’s preference for two preseason games come from a desire to evaluate rotes and to test game-day virus protocols.

“We don’t want to merely return to work and have the season shut down before we even get started,” Tretter writes. “The NFLPA will do its part to advocate for player safety. We will continue to hold the NFL accountable and demand that the league use data, science and the recommendations of its own medical experts to make decisions. It has been clear for months that we need to find a way to fit football inside the world of coronavirus. Making decisions outside that lens is both dangerous and irresponsible.”

Tretter makes a good point. Even if players will choose to play despite any recommendation by the union to skip the season, the season quickly will implode if the league can’t keep the number of positive cases to a range that won’t leave teams without enough players and the league without enough teams.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “NFLPA president JC Tretter: The NFL “believes the virus will bend to football”

  1. Forget a team sport where everyone touches everyone else! Let’s just have each team pick like 5 players to represent different weight classes and have them fight UFC gladiator style. Each week a different champion can fight for their team rotate through those guys.

  3. Just a disgusting display of greed and delusion by Goodell
    and the owners thinking they are above science, truth and fact like Trump.

    This proves how childish and how the owners don’t care how
    something looks when it blocks money, including being caught cheating and framing the Pats. They simply want it, jealous of Kraft, so they
    just do it, as inferior afc franchises get away with murder like the Ravens numerous communications scandals that go unpunished.

  4. First, I think JC Tretter is a high quality individual and a fine NFLPA president.

    I don’t agree that zero preseason games will help players, teams, and the season to be played in full. Zero preseason games will not only affect the quality of play once the season starts, it will actually increase injuries. JC implied that no offseason programs will add to injuries. So how is having zero pre season games going to lessen in season injuries then?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.