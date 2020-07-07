NFLPA still seeking no preseason games as talks with NFL continue

Getty Images

The NFL and the NFLPA continue their talks Tuesday, trying to figure out a working plan both sides can live with while practicing and playing during a pandemic.

So far, they have yet to reach an agreement on the number of preseason games, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

The sides’ joint medical committee recommended one or two preseason games. The league wants a two-game preseason, with the NFLPA seeking no preseason games.

NFLPA president JC Tretter was critical of the league in a post on the NFLPA website. He wrote that after initially accepting recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches that the league is unwilling to follow the committee’s recommendation of a 48-day training camp and is “unwilling to prioritize player safety and believes that the virus will bend to football.”

The NFL believes Tretter’s statement is misleading, Maske reports, with the league insisting it is working with the NFLPA on health and safety issues, while following the recommendations of the joint medical committee.