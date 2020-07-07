Patrick Mahomes: Deal gives me security, allows team to be great

Getty Images

In a video released shortly after news of his contract extension broke on Monday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he’s “chasing a dynasty” after winning the Super Bowl in his second professional season.

Mahomes met with the media on Tuesday for further discussion of a deal that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season and the topic of winning more Super Bowls remained on the table.

The new contract could pay him more than $500 million when all is said and done, but the argument has been made here and elsewhere that Mahomes could have wound up with even more by playing a different hand. On Tuesday, Mahomes nodded to that school of thought by saying that he thinks the deal will leave the team positioned to continue winning for years to come.

“Not only does it give me the security I’ve always wanted, but it allows the team to be great throughout my entire career,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

While Mahomes could have pushed for more money, he won’t be hurting on that front even before you factor in the off-field earning possibilities that come with winning MVPs and Super Bowls. Once you do, it’s easier to understand why Mahomes is comfortable playing things out this way.