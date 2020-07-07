Patrick Mahomes: Deal gives me security, allows team to be great

Posted by Josh Alper on July 7, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

In a video released shortly after news of his contract extension broke on Monday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he’s “chasing a dynasty” after winning the Super Bowl in his second professional season.

Mahomes met with the media on Tuesday for further discussion of a deal that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season and the topic of winning more Super Bowls remained on the table.

The new contract could pay him more than $500 million when all is said and done, but the argument has been made here and elsewhere that Mahomes could have wound up with even more by playing a different hand. On Tuesday, Mahomes nodded to that school of thought by saying that he thinks the deal will leave the team positioned to continue winning for years to come.

“Not only does it give me the security I’ve always wanted, but it allows the team to be great throughout my entire career,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

While Mahomes could have pushed for more money, he won’t be hurting on that front even before you factor in the off-field earning possibilities that come with winning MVPs and Super Bowls. Once you do, it’s easier to understand why Mahomes is comfortable playing things out this way.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: Deal gives me security, allows team to be great

  4. Perfect contract for Chiefs & PMahomes.

    Critics can pooh pooh his puny signing bonuses, could’ve commanded more, etc. but he’s gonna get his money over time *AND* have nice things.

    Potential for a dynasty is here.

  10. Could (almost any) another agent have gotten more/better deal? Absolutely.

    In Reality, once his contract is 10th best or so (or sooner), if he is still winning SB’s and his salary is out of whack, KC will redo the deal in his favor.

    But still weird to not have more guaranteed overall. I get the year by year guarantees kicking in.. but that is potential future $, not cash now.

  11. When asked for comment regarding the new contract, Patrick mahomes girlfriend said “I’ve got 2 words for ya cha and ching”

  13. He decided to get a ton of money AND help the team by not absorbing a huge chunk of the salary cap? What’s not to like? He’s great under pressure,in big games, in primetime and when the play breaks down…So he really is the opposite of Kirk Cousins…and this coming from a Vikings fan…

  15. Your rookie contract gave you security. The average working man will never see that kind of money. Athletes need to gain some perspective about how good they really have it next time they want to complain about being oppressed.

  16. With that kind of yearly cost I’m having a difficult time understanding the ‘allows TEAM to be great part.’

  18. Shannon Sharpe said that the contract reads as though Mahomes salary is guaranteed 2 years in advanced. So if he is on the Roster Day 1 of 2022, then his 2023 and 2024 salary are guaranteed.

    If so, thats not bad. That means if the Chiefs wanted to cut him before the 2025 season starts, they would have to pay him the 2025 and the 2026 salary.

  19. From a business standpoint, it is a horrible contract. Patrick signed on with a lesser agent who wanted to make a name for himself by touting a $500 million contract. But that contract is illusory. The guaranteed portion is way under market. Yes, Patrick won’t starve. And of course it is a lot of money. But relative to the applicable market, the contract was a complete disaster.

  20. It’s a smart deal. In a few years, average QB’s will be making that kind of money, but by then Mahomes will have probably over a billion dollars in endorsement deals, so he’ll choose to keep winning, rather than hurt the team’s chances for success by demanding to re-do his contract.

  22. I would hope that he assured “security’ with the first contract. Obviously he doesn’t have a clue and no concept of money management.. It’s pathetic to see what our higher education system is producing today….

  23. Security of course, but your team will start rebuding and have trouble making the postseason in 2021 after no 2020 season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.