Patrick Mahomes will stay off jet ski, basketball court

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes might have become a Major League Baseball star. The Chiefs quarterback already was committed to Texas Tech when the Detroit Tigers took a flier on Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

Mahomes decided not to follow his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., into baseball and instead stuck with football.

His decision paid off — literally — Monday when he signed the richest contract in NFL history. Mahomes Sr. made less than $3 million in career earnings during his 11-year baseball career.

“Yeah, I guess so. I guess this kind of says this was the right decision,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio on Tuesday when asked about baseball. “I just followed by heart. I was doing everything I could to be the best person and player I could be and and do everything I could to the best of my ability. It’s worked out so far and hopefully continues to go as the journey continues.”

His new contract, which could pay him more than $500 million, means his baseball career is over. Mahomes also is prohibited from playing any more pickup basketball, highlights of which from as recently as a year ago remain on the Internet.

“I still don’t think I’m allowed to play basketball,” Mahomes said. “I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there are a lot of [things he is prohibited from doing]. They have everything from like jet skiing to I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s every pretty much physical activity you can possibly do. I’ll probably be sticking to football and video games for awhile now.”