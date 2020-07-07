Report: DeSean Jackson speaks to Philadelphia rabbi, pledges to educate himself

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears to recognize that he has significant work to do after making anti-Semitic social media posts.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jackson and his representatives spoke to Philadelphia rabbi Doniel Grodnitzky and Jackson has pledged to educate himself.

Jackson posted on social media what he said was a quote from Adolf Hitler saying, “the Jews will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.” He has also posted approvingly about Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader. He issued an apology today and both the Eagles and the NFL issued statements condemning his posts.

The report also said Jackson personally apologized to Eagles owner Jeff Lurie and General Manager Howie Roseman, both of whom are Jewish.