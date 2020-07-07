Sammy Watkins: If we keep players together, we’re going to be a dynasty

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tied to the Chiefs through the 2031 season and he’s not the only member of the team who thinks that sets the stage for more Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes said on Monday that the team is “chasing a dynasty” and said on Tuesday that part of the mindset behind his decision to agree to his extension with the team is so that there will be money on hand to keep a strong cast around him in Kansas City.

During an appearance on ESPN Tuesday, wide receiver Sammy Watkins threw his support behind Mahomes’ goal of multiple championships and suggested the team is set to make a strong run at reaching it.

“And [Mahomes is] gonna be the man for the next 10 to 15 years, that’s what we’re debating. We’re going to have a dynasty,” Watkins said, via the Kansas City Star. “If the Kansas City Chiefs can keep all the players together, we’re going to be a dynasty.”

The debate Watkins references is ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith’s contention that the reigning Super Bowl champions don’t have a good enough defense to win championships with Mahomes running the offense. Watkins said that the team needs “a top 10 defense that’s gonna make plays and go out there and compete” in the same way they did while on their title run earlier this year.