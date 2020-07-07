Sammy Watkins: If we keep players together, we’re going to be a dynasty

Posted by Josh Alper on July 7, 2020
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tied to the Chiefs through the 2031 season and he’s not the only member of the team who thinks that sets the stage for more Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes said on Monday that the team is “chasing a dynasty” and said on Tuesday that part of the mindset behind his decision to agree to his extension with the team is so that there will be money on hand to keep a strong cast around him in Kansas City.

During an appearance on ESPN Tuesday, wide receiver Sammy Watkins threw his support behind Mahomes’ goal of multiple championships and suggested the team is set to make a strong run at reaching it.

“And [Mahomes is] gonna be the man for the next 10 to 15 years, that’s what we’re debating. We’re going to have a dynasty,” Watkins said, via the Kansas City Star. “If the Kansas City Chiefs can keep all the players together, we’re going to be a dynasty.”

The debate Watkins references is ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith’s contention that the reigning Super Bowl champions don’t have a good enough defense to win championships with Mahomes running the offense. Watkins said that the team needs “a top 10 defense that’s gonna make plays and go out there and compete” in the same way they did while on their title run earlier this year.

15 responses to “Sammy Watkins: If we keep players together, we’re going to be a dynasty

  1. Don’t worry Sammy. You won’t be around long enough to be part of the dynasty. You’re overpaid and you miss too many games.

  2. This team is so screwed, they will have hardly anyone else to pay other then scrubs

  3. Only problem with Smith’s ill-reasoned observation is that he ignores that from the week eleven Charger’s vs Chiefs game – KC had the best performing defense in the NFL and it was good enough to shutdown playoff competition offenses to allow come from behind wins for the entire team.

    Try something else, Mr Smith.

  5. They can’t keep everyone. Mahomes is a great player and they had to keep him but he could be having WR like Rodgers has had (all on rookie contracts). Keeping Kelce and Hill long term will help but would compromise the defense, OL, or depth of the offense.

  7. chebornek says:
    July 7, 2020 at 4:09 pm
    Only problem with Smith’s ill-reasoned observation is that he ignores that from the week eleven Charger’s vs Chiefs game – KC had the best performing defense in the NFL and it was good enough to shutdown playoff competition offenses to allow come from behind wins for the entire team.

    Try something else, Mr Smith.

    4 2 Rate This

    ————

    False. The offense makes the D look better than it is, and with Chris Jones not on the team in 2021, or others needing to be jettisoned for too many bloated deals including marjorly soft and overrated Watkins, KC is in serious trouble.

    Hint: Don’t fall in love with overrated and expensive players from your first title.

    KC ditched too many picks to get some of their key players in there
    and then overpaid top many. Classic kiss of death.

    Chiefs fans will be sorely disappointed if Veach listens to a bozo like Watkins.

  9. They know that there is a hard cap right? When players or teams already proclaim dynasty then it is already over for them. Never heard the Patriots proclaiming dynasty. Talk talk talk. Dynasty ok eagles lmao.

  10. You have to win one to make a step towards a dynasty. KC won one, so at least they’ve completed step one. Minus the Patriots, no ones came close to a dynasty in 30 years. Go Chiefs.

  11. Put down what ya smoking Sammy, only one team has won back to back Super Bowls (Patriots were the last team to do so in 2004 and 2005) since the salary cap started.

  12. Umm.. Sammy… Once your overly inflated contract runs out, your time in KC is done! The dynasty will continue without you.

  13. Surprised the Chiefs didnt jettison Watkins to help keep Jones but maybe the offence can help the team go back to back which is HARD to do, even if there is a season.

    The Broncos were the first to do it in the Free Agency/Salary Cap era and the Patriots so far, are the last …

  14. Dear Sammy. Ever heard of the tetm “cap casualty?” If not look it up cuz you’re next…..

