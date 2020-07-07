Stefon Diggs: I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up

Getty Images

As Major League Baseball attempts to start a shortened season during the pandemic, almost a dozen players have opted not to play.

Mike Leake, Ryan Zimmerman, David Price and Felix Hernandez are among those who won’t play this season.

It has presented a question about whether some NFL players will do the same come time to report to training camp later this month or even before the regular season.

It is one of many questions still unanswered.

The NFL and the union currently are negotiating several issues.

One player has expressed his concern about playing while COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many places with no vaccine in sight.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs posted multiple tweets about his feelings Tuesday.

“I love football . . . with all of me,” Diggs wrote. “But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.

“I’ve been training my butt off just trying to stay ready and prepared.”