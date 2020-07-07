The problems with the Patrick Mahomes contract

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2020, 9:02 AM EDT
It’s difficult for me to criticize the Patrick Mahomes contract, because the criticism of the contract is not and should not be regarded as criticism of Patrick Mahomes. Ultimately, he has the right to sign whatever contract he wants to sign. Two years, five years, 10 years, 12 years, 20 years.

But the problem is that Mahomes is the best player currently in the NFL, with the arrow pointing straight up. He potentially could become the best player in league history, at any position. His skills and abilities deserve if not command a contract that reflects his unique talents and blindingly bright future. The contract he has signed does not.

That’s stuff that’s handled with other people,” Mahomes said earlier this year regarding his second contract with the Chiefs. “Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City a long time. I want to win a lot of football games.”

He’ll now be in Kansas City for a long time, if the Chiefs want him to be in Kansas City for a long time. He has committed to the team for a dozen years, but the team hasn’t committed to him for a dozen years. If/when his skills and abilities ever get to the point at which they don’t justify the money he’s due to make, Mahomes will be in jeopardy.

What’s that? Coach Andy Reid wouldn’t do that to Mahomes? G.M. Brett Veach, the man who discovered Mahomes, wouldn’t do that? Chances are Reid will retire in the next 12 years. Veach could be gone by 2031, too. Others quite possibly will be making the decisions about Mahomes at some point in the next 12 years. (Then again, between finding Mahomes and getting him signed to a 12-year deal, Veach may have qualified for lifetime employment in Kansas City, and beyond.)

The point is that a lot can happen in 12 years. One thing that can’t happen in 12 years is that Mahomes can’t make himself into a free agent. He’ll only become a free agent if the Chiefs cut him in order to avoid the fancy-sounding “guarantee mechanisms” that basically are a series of large annual roster bonuses.

It’s well established that, after the first few years of a contract, the team holds all the cards. The team decides whether the contract will continue, one year at a time. And that’s exactly what will happen for the next dozen years; the Chiefs will control whether the relationship continues.

And, yes, Mahomes will be paid handsomely. Amid the haze that deliberately has been established to create the false impression that Mahomes has signed the first half-billion-dollar deal in sports history, the truth is that Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension and a 12-year, $477 million contract with up to $25 million more available in unspecified incentives.

When it comes to new money, the annual average represents a $10 million jump over the $35 million high-water mark that Russell Wilson established last year. But after the pandemic and the new TV deals, the salary cap will go up, significantly. The quarterback market eventually will expand, significantly. Billions will flow into the sport from legalized gambling which will spread, significantly, as states try to rebuild post-corona budgets. Mahomes, if he plays well enough to get the Chiefs to keep paying him, eventually will be getting a fraction of what he deserves, unless the Chiefs decide to do something they have no obligation to do through 2031 — rip up the contract and pay him more.

For now, the year to watch is 2027, when the commitment to Mahomes shoots to nearly $60 million for one season. Depending on where the cap stands at that point, where the quarterback market resides, and where Mahomes is from a skill standpoint (there’s no reason to think he won’t be even better, barring the impact of injuries), that’s where the Chiefs may want to tinker with the deal, possibly to create cap space or possibly to get the deal better in line with the cap and the market at the time, if the Chiefs are feeling guilty about what Mahomes has received for what he’ll be delivering from 2020 through 2026.

As it relates to 2020, Mahomes traded in the $27.63 million he was due to make over the next two years for $63 million fully guaranteed at signing on a 12-year commitment. In contrast, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill received $62 million fully guaranteed on a four-year commitment. Of Mahomes contract, 13.2 percent is fully guaranteed at signing. Of Tannehill’s, 52.5 percent is fully guaranteed at signing.

Yes, Mahomes had two years left on his rookie contract, making his circumstances different from Tannehill’s. Still, Mahomes is a transcendent talent. Tannehill is at best an enigma who put together a really good season but who continues to be a largely unknown and inconsistent commodity and a noteworthy injury risk.

So what should Mahomes’ agents have done? They should have counseled him to wait. They should have pointed out that he will make $27.63 million over the next two years and that, at worst, he’d get well north of $30 million under the franchise tag in 2022, a 20-percent bump over that amount in 2023, and either a 44-percent increase over his 2023 pay or a shot at the open market in 2024.

They should have pointed out that he’ll also continue to make millions more in endorsement money, that he can easily afford an insurance policy protecting him against the kind of injury that would keep him from getting the kind of contract he’d get if he waits.

With Dak Prescott (more on his situation is coming in a separate item), the question is whether the Cowboys will offer him by next Wednesday enough to get him to trade in $31.4 million this year, $37.68 million next year, and a shot at free agency in 2022. For Mahomes, the question was whether the Chiefs offered him enough to trade him $27.63 million over the next two years, followed by the year-to-year tag dance. Mahomes, with the advice and consent of his agents, decided to swap his circumstances for a $63 million now and a 12-year commitment with the vague misrepresentation of a half-billion-dollar deal that soon will give the Chiefs full control over the continuation of his situation.

Again, Mahomes has the right to sign any contract he wants to sign. But plenty of agents would have advised him against trading what he could have gotten over the next four or five years for a 12-year commitment that was sufficiently good for the Chiefs to get them to run to the nearest liquor store looking for the most expensive champagne they could find.

  1. Zero problem with the contract in and of itself. This proves yet again that Capitalism is the best economic model in the world. There will be long term consequences however for the team moving forward. With how to balance paying the rest of the roster.

  2. I see 2 HUGE problems not commonly mentioned:

    1) He doesn’t play for MY team

    2)MY name isn’t Patrick Mahomes

  3. Pretty sure I nailed it!
    ss222222 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:50 pm
    My guess is average about $44 Mil per and in 2 years after being strapped for cash for everybody else the Chiefs sign all the receivers from the 2019 end of year Eagles squad.

    4 7 Rate This

  4. If the team offered and Mahommes signed the contract, that was their business. No money out of my wallet. But,we’ll just have to wait and see what happens now. Will there be injuries? Will there be that career ending injury, etc, etc. Stay tuned.

  5. Maybe he sees some value in giving the team cost certainty to continue to build around him and make sure he doesn’t need to suffer through four 7-9 seasons in five years the way Drew Brees did after he broke the bank in New Orleans.

  6. He starts getting $40 million in 2023, if he hold out for every penny he’s not going to have anyone worth a damn to throw to or block him.

  7. It is crazy to think 60 mil per with r

    35 per right now is too high based on the cap, so why would 60 mil per 7 years from now be a good thing when one player, and I don’t care
    if it was moneygrabbing Manning or Brees and their disappointing amount of rings alongside Rodgers, it’s pretty clear if you don’t get the sport of football how every contract matters under a cap, you have no business speaking on this topic.

    It’s a bad deal for him for the years, but the annual cap hits are horrible for the team and Chiefs. They could easily miss the playoffs in 2021, in particular Chris Jones is gone as will be many other key players. They’d have to have numeorous A+ drafts in a row these last 3 years and beyond to offset the cap damage.

    This whole idea of a team friendly deal while averaging 40 mil per does not make sense.

    Continuity is king in the nfl and the Chiefs won’t have it for years.

  8. $40 mil cash by year 4 (not counting any prorated bones). $60 mil by year 8. Don’t think he’ll be crying poverty. And this still is a country where you get paid for performance (in almost all non-government jobs), so if he isn’t worth what he’s scheduled to make one year, they can make the decision to release or he can renegotiate to stay. If you want all guaranteed money at signing, we’d be talking about $100 mil, not $500 mil. Simple. So if someone doesn’t like that a team has the yearly option of deciding whether to pay an employee an amount they can afford/the player is worth, then it’s an argument that will never be decided (because logic isn’t involved).
    I believe the author also greatly underweights the risk of salaries DECREASING the next year (or 2-3 years) due to coronavirus (or whatever the next virus is that hits). Revenues will likely not “explode” (where is all this money supposed to come from in a country indebted beyond its ears?), but will likely take multiple years to recover.

  10. Tom Brady could have made double the amount of money during his career. But Tom chose championships over more money.

  11. He taking the Brady route – somewhat less money, allowing the team to have more flexibility in re-signing other players. Ultimately Brady accumulated more rings and along the way many more endorsements as a result of those rings, resulting in many more $$$$. Mahomes won’t be hurting, at least financially.

  12. There is no problem with the Mahomes contract. For anyone. Except, maybe, the Chiefs chances of winning another Super Bowl while he’s on the roster.

    Meanwhile, can we stop with the, “Boo hoos” whenever an already-rich player signs a contract that will make him insanely rich? That’s what’s happened with Mahomes, regardless – regardless – how how long he actually plays on that deal.

    Remember, the purpose of “work” is to earn a living. Mahomes’s living was done earned a LONG time ago. He’s simply playing games with numbers right now, so, congrats, I guess, for having the biggest, um, number on the bank statement.

    “This proves yet again that Capitalism is the best economic model in the world.” Hilarious! (130k dead and counting, but, yes, “Yay, capitalism!”)

  13. Biggest deal in NFL history in many aspects, but until someone gets their pay tied to a percentage of the cap, Florio will not be happy with it.

  14. Meh. He whacked the last two years on his rookie deal for a huge pay bump. In the NFL you gotta get as much as possible up front because your career may be cut short at any point in time. Yes, he could have gone the Kirk Cousins route and gambled on himself, but that has much more risk. He basically assured himself of franchise tag money and more for the short term with a gamble on himself to perform well and get paid top money for a few years after that. It’s easy to armchair the contract and say he could have gotten more, but I really don’t think it would have been worth the risk. If he gets half of his contract because of injury or decline in five years, it wouldn’t have been significantly that much different than if he’d roll the dice. Sure, Kirk Cousins parlayed the franchise tag into a few years of being over paid and fully guaranteed contract, but it was only 3 years after risking two AND playing out his rookie deal. Pat’s being a team player so that both he and the team don’t have to think about it for a while. This article is much ado about nothing more than playing devil’s advocate. Plus, there is a big assumption in this… nothing is predictable until Covid is stabilized. This year might be cut short. TV networks may pull back on the next contract with a possible recession that lasts a decade. I’m not saying that’s happening, but the possibility is much higher than it was pre-Covid.

