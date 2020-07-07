Tom Brady “always trying to strive for” performance against Bills in November 2007

Getty Images

Tom Brady has won a lot of games, including six Super Bowl titles, over the years, but it isn’t a postseason win that he thinks about when it comes to a “perfect night” on the field.

Brady said on an episode of the Apple TV+ series Greatness Code that the performance he’s “always trying to strive for” came against the Bills on November 18, 2007. The Patriots scored touchdowns on their first seven offensive drives and Brady went 31-of-39 for 373 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-10 win that kept the hope of an undefeated season alive in New England.

Brady said that he doesn’t think it would have mattered who was on the other side of the field because the offensive execution was “unstoppable.”

“I almost giggle every time I think about that game,” Brady said, via Boston.com. “Because ever since that game, I’m still trying to get back to that point. Because in so many ways, for me, it was a perfect night. . . . I don’t think many people would ever think about that game when they think about my career. I don’t think people would go, ‘Man, that Sunday night Buffalo Bills game, that was the one.’ But for me, when I think about it — and I’ve got this big catalog of games — I think, ‘Yep, that was the one.'”

Thanks to the Giants, the 2007 season didn’t end with the 19-0 record that the Patriots were hoping for but that hasn’t stopped Brady from remembering the heights they reached on the way to the Super Bowl.