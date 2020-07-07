Will Washington consult Native American groups as it considers a new name?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Officially, the Washington NFL franchise is thinking about changing its name. As a practical matter, the franchise is changing its name.

As the process moves forward, will the team consult Native American groups?

Based on a new item in the Washington Post, it appears that the team has not yet reached out to any of the organizations representing Native Americans. Indeed, the Friday statement from owner Daniel Snyder listed a variety of groups that would be consulted as part of the process, and he did not mention any Native American leaders or organizations.

“I don’t think it’s too much of a challenge to find a non-racist epithet, a non-racist name to call the team,” sRay Halbritter, an Oneida Nation Representative and long-time opponent of the team name, told the Post. “It would be met with some welcome, some discussion about that. If you’re talking about a people, it is probably a good idea to have a conversation with them. It seems reasonable. If I was the owner of a team, I would feel it is my right to name the team what I would like to name it. Our point is simply that it needs to be a name that is not dehumanizing and racist and denigrating to us. It’s about respect.”

Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, seeks a meeting with both the team and the NFL.

“NCAI looks forward to immediately commencing discussions with the league and team about how they will change the team’s name and mascot, and a prompt timetable for doing so,” Sharp told the Post. “Indian Country deserves nothing less. The time to change is now.”

Coach Ron Rivera has said that he wants the next team name to honor and support Native Americans and the military. Some Native Americans may not want the next name to refer to them as all.

“We don’t want it watered down,” Louis Gray, a member of the Osage Nation and former president of the Tulsa Indian Coalition Against Racism, told the Post. “We just want it gone. Take us out of your team history, because we didn’t belong there in the first place.”

These sentiments dramatically complicate the process for the team. In a separate article, the Post explored the various challenges to moving quickly to change the name of a sports team. Involving Native American leaders and groups makes it even more complicated, if they have varying opinions on the best option for a new name, including whether the new name should refer to Native Americans in any way, shape, or form.

But, frankly, this is part of the debt that Snyder and his organization has accrued by stubbornly refusing to even consider persistent calls to abandon a dictionary-defined racial slur until forced to do so by a sudden change in circumstances and the determination of sponsors who want the name gone and retailers who won’t sell merchandise bearing the name. Businesses from time to time deal with emergencies, and as the rest of the NFL deals with the pandemic, the Washington franchise has a second one to handle.

Or, given the decision of the team’s trio of minority owners to sell their 40-percent stake in the team, a third one.

24 responses to “Will Washington consult Native American groups as it considers a new name?

  1. The only answer is to get rid of ALL team mascot names at every level of sports !!

    But of course there will certainly be someone that is offended !

    There is already chatter about the name ” Washington. ” For George Washington was a salve owner .

  2. I think it’s fair to say the new name should have zero to do with any ethnic group in any single way. Pick a animal. The marmots have a nice ring. Or pick a tree. The weeping willows. How about the table cloths? Not bad!

  3. Surprise: People finally figuring it out that you can’t make everyone happy.
    That being said; let well enough alone and eventually the “flavor of the month “ club will go away. Probably around November 4th.

  4. They need to consult professional PR firms. Most Native Americans aren’t offended by the name. So, why should it be a requirement that they’re consulted?!

  5. There is zero point in consulting with any and all Native American groups on this, unless they want to pay him to name the team after their tribe. The left has seized upon the occasion and made sure not to let a crisis go to waste. OK fine. But If I’m Snyder, and I’m being forced into this, guess how much interest I have in appeasing anyone? Zero. Zip. Nada. And frankly, if I was him, I would say I have no interest in having anything with the franchise have anything to do with honoring Native American’s because as we all know, we are only one generation (or less) away from that which honors something to that which offends someone else. If the term “Master Bedroom” is now offensive – and I don’t know how the editor in chief here can argue it’s not, since once you’ve let this toothpaste out of the tube, you can’t just say that anyone who says they are offended by anything is in being unreasonable – then it’s time to fully embrace a name that steers so far from any potential controversy as to be just stupid. Welcome to your new America! If I was Snyder, I’d probably name the team “Warriors” and use an arrowhead logo. If anybody complains, I’d tell them to touch base with Golden State and the Kansas City Chiefs, and then get back to me, or just pound sand.

  6. “Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians,”

    +++++

    Shouldn’t that be National Congress of American Native Americans?

  8. Honestly any Native American name or logo will be called “Redskins” by their fans no matter what. Best to create something without any reference to Native Americans at all and do something new.

  10. Will Washington consult Native American groups as it considers a new name?

    +++++++++++

    Oh sure!….and open up a whole new can of worms. Just name the team some bland generic BS name that can’t possibly be construed in any way shape or form as “offensive” to any of the myriad of victim groups…and they should be OK. And DON’T name it after an animal because 5 years from now the animal rights people become the next BLM and they’ll paint everyone as sadistic animal torturers until they change the name. Just name the team something like ‘The Washington Lovely Blue Sky’ and maybe it’ll last a few years before the Social Justice Police find something wrong with that too.

  11. George Washington was a slave owner, got to get rid of the first name, too. they can be called the “Football Team from the Nation’s Capital”

  12. The left has seized upon the occasion and made sure not to let a crisis go to waste. OK fine
    ——
    If it wasn’t for the left we would still be in the stone ages, probably burning witches and sacrificing virgins. The left has dragged the neanderthals of this country into the new millinium kicking and screaming.

  13. Native Americans should be the only group of people deciding this matter. Not Florio or any other sportscasters opinion, not whites, not Blacks, not Nike, not FedEx. A vote of all Native Americans should take place

  14. Not really sure why they’d consult any group about such a thing? It’s a name. Pretty easy to find one that doesn’t piss anyone off. Comets, wolverines, chupacabras…who cares?

  15. None of my friends or relatives with native American ancestry seem to care or be offended.

    I also am not offended and I am part native American.

    Beginning to think the only people who care are non- native Americans for the most part.

    Also seems to be based in politically correct posturing to make an individual feel like a good person.

    It’s not offensive. I turn extremely red in the heat and that name actually makes me a little proud.

    Go Redskins!!!

  16. From the polls I have seen, native Americans don’t have a problem with the name. It is the liberal crybabies who are squealing about being offended by everything. They even defaced a George Washington Carver statue, thinking it was racist. Reality and liberalism don’t even come close to each other at any time.

  18. “Football Team from the Nation’s Capital”

    +++++

    Slave trading was allowed in the Nation’s Capital until 1850. So they can’t name it that either.

    Because things that happened over 170 years ago need to be rectified today. Luckily our problems of today will be addressed in the latter part of the 22nd century. Yay!

  19. Change the name so it has no representation to anything Native American. Afterwards, terminate any charity set up with the Native Americans since the team was offensive to them then the money should be offensive to them too. If you change it to a name representing the military then you can set up a charity towards helping veterans. Disavow all association with the Native Americans so it cannot be used against the team. But be warned, the fans will be out in force with their jerseys, flags and car stickers promoting the old team name. You can change the name but you cannot change one’s heart unless they want it to be changed.

  20. pkrlvr says:
    July 7, 2020 at 5:03 pm
    The left has seized upon the occasion and made sure not to let a crisis go to waste. OK fine
    ——
    If it wasn’t for the left we would still be in the stone ages, probably burning witches and sacrificing virgins. The left has dragged the neanderthals of this country into the new millinium kicking and screaming.

    __________________________

    Haha. You aren’t serious, are you? Leftists are hell bent on destroying this country. The openly admit the hate the USA and everything it stands for. Normal people are just trying to keep that from happening. If you need examples, turn on the news. Liberals have gone completely insane now.

  21. mjb142 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Native Americans should be the only group of people deciding this matter.

    +++++

    What percentage of Native American blood qualifies one to get a vote under your decree?

  22. THIS WONT STOP NOT EVER NEXT UP WILL BE THE ………wait for it ….. The White House! They will demand a name change and will not stop!

  23. Stay away from any names related to a minority group or you’ll be changing it again at some point when people decide they’re offended.

  24. skinsprinting says:
    July 7, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    There is already chatter about the name ” Washington. ” For George Washington was a salve owner .
    ________________________________________________________________________
    You’re right. Washington was a salve owner. He owned many ointments

