49ers offer season ticket holders full refund or credit toward 2021

The 49ers are following several NFL teams in offering season ticket holders an option.

San Francisco’s season ticket holders can opt out of 2020 while retaining their rights and tenure for next season. Fans can get a full refund for the 2020 season or a credit toward the 2021 season.

The team expects ticket demand to exceed any availability in 2020, so the 49ers will hold a lottery for tickets if Levi’s Stadium is allowed a reduced capacity this season. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, the 49ers could play their home games without any fans.

“In the event we have limited capacity at Levi’s Stadium this season, tickets will be made available on a game-by-game basis at the season ticket rate,” the team wrote to season ticket holders. “Members electing to credit 2020 payments to the 2021 season will receive preferred access to available tickets.”

The Chiefs, Ravens and Eagles are among a dozen NFL teams that have enacted a similar ticket policy.

The Chiefs announced a reduced-capacity plan at least for the first few games, and the Ravens are limiting attendance to less than 14,000 people.