Chiefs announce reduced-capacity seating for at least the “first few games” of 2020

Getty Images

In two months and two days, the Chiefs will launch the defense of their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. If fans are present, the stadium will not be full.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they will “move forward with a reduced-capacity plan” in 2020. Team president Mark Donovan explained in a statement that the approach will adhere to “local guidelines and expert recommendations.”

As a result of the decision, the team will issue refunds for all single-game ticket purchases for 2020. As to season-ticket holders, their payments for 2020 will be retained, and they will be able to purchase via the accrued credit single-game tickets for seats available under the new configuration. Season-ticket holders may alternatively choose to receive a full refund for 2020, opting out of the ability to purchase any 2020 game tickets while retaining their rights and tenure for 2021.

The Chiefs have not specified the number of tickets that will available. The team said it is “likely” that the initial wave of single-game ticket sales will apply only to the preseason (if there is one) and the “first few games” of the regular season.

“As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the goal being that local regulations will allow for an increased capacity later in the season,” the team explained in a statement. “Any change that increases capacity throughout the season would provide more fans the ability to purchase single-game tickets in more areas.”

This isn’t a guarantee that any fans will be present for the first few games of the regular season. But it likely means that, whatever happens between now and October, there won’t be a full stadium in Kansas City in the early weeks of the 2020 season.