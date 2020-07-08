Chiefs announce reduced-capacity seating for at least the “first few games” of 2020

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
Getty Images

In two months and two days, the Chiefs will launch the defense of their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. If fans are present, the stadium will not be full.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they will “move forward with a reduced-capacity plan” in 2020. Team president Mark Donovan explained in a statement that the approach will adhere to “local guidelines and expert recommendations.”

As a result of the decision, the team will issue refunds for all single-game ticket purchases for 2020. As to season-ticket holders, their payments for 2020 will be retained, and they will be able to purchase via the accrued credit single-game tickets for seats available under the new configuration. Season-ticket holders may alternatively choose to receive a full refund for 2020, opting out of the ability to purchase any 2020 game tickets while retaining their rights and tenure for 2021.

The Chiefs have not specified the number of tickets that will available. The team said it is “likely” that the initial wave of single-game ticket sales will apply only to the preseason (if there is one) and the “first few games” of the regular season.

“As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the goal being that local regulations will allow for an increased capacity later in the season,” the team explained in a statement. “Any change that increases capacity throughout the season would provide more fans the ability to purchase single-game tickets in more areas.”

This isn’t a guarantee that any fans will be present for the first few games of the regular season. But it likely means that, whatever happens between now and October, there won’t be a full stadium in Kansas City in the early weeks of the 2020 season.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Chiefs announce reduced-capacity seating for at least the “first few games” of 2020

  1. I can confidently predict the Chief’s attendance for their game — zero.

    Virus is getting worse, not better.

  2. Rival fan here, but going to Arrowhead is a great road game experience. The tail gating is off the charts, the fans are very nice, the old stadium is still very cool…. If you like football, this is a must visit.

  3. Arrowhead Stadium at only half capacity, is still louder than every other league stadium at full capacity. Even if only 10,000 Chiefs Nation is present, we are still louder and classier than a sold out venue at any other place.
    BTW, how many games will the Patriots fail to sell out this season.
    Over/under is 9
    All the bandwagon fans are gone now that “loyal”TB12 ran away.

  5. NFL teams were definitely hoping they would not have to deal with covid. Statements like this that offer no specific details are not helpful. There are huge logistic implications to any changes where nearly 80k tickets have been sold. “Seeing what happens” is not a plan. Listening to local health officials is obviously what they need to do, but actual planning would be stating what the plans are based on what the officials might say. I think NFL teams, in hoping they wouldn’t have to deal with covid, are going to end up in a messier situation than all other sports who were forced to deal with it right away.

  6. Limited capacity for the first few games and then zero capacity after that when there is an outbreak. How the heck can they even have any capacity when local softball leagues can’t even play a week without having an outbreak on a team or multiple teams?

  7. mike123 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    “Seeing what happens” is not a plan.
    ——————————————
    I agree with you mike123.

    ‘Seeing what happens’ seems like the plan the Federal government has adopted.
    That is not going very well. 56 ICUs in Florida are now at capacity and the number of people needing hospitalization keep climbing.

    For people who want an NFL season (like me), if infections and hospitalizations
    continue at their current rate, any chance of ANY sports returning to anywhere near normal is highly unlikely.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.