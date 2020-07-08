Eagles sign sixth-round choice Quez Watkins

Getty Images

The Eagles signed receiver Quez Watkins to his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The Eagles made Watkins a sixth-round choice in April’s draft, using the 200th overall selection on the Southern Mississippi product.

Watkins becomes the second member of the Eagles’ draft class to sign, joining offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, also a sixth-round choice. They have eight unsigned draft picks, including first-rounder Jalen Reagor, second-rounder Jalen Hurts and third-rounder Davion Taylor.

Watkins made 159 catches for 2,404 yards and 17 touchdowns during his three-year college career. He ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine.

He will compete with veteran Marquise Goodwin and fifth-round choice John Hightower, among others, for a roster spot and playing time.