Ezekiel Elliott raises $85,000 to feed 400,000 families in need

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott uses his trademark “Feed Me” celebration on the field. Off the field, the Cowboys running back is feeding others.

Elliott announced in May he was collaborating with CentreTX to release exclusive merchandise with 100 percent of proceeds going to the North Texas Food Bank.

This week, Elliott announced the total donation is $85,000, which will help feed 400,000 North Texas families in need.

Elliott, who has recovered from COVID-19, personally delivered the check to the North Texas Food Bank.

“I am grateful to give back to the city that’s given me so much,” Elliott wrote on social media. “I am thankful for @centretx and YOU my fans for raising enough money to help feed over 400,000 families in North Texas this summer. I hope that this money helps provide much needed relief for those that are currently challenged. I’m looking forward to teaming up with @centretx and @northtexasfoodbank in the future to keep providing meals for those in need in our communities.”