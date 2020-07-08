Fanatics, NFLShop.com will continue to sell Washington gear

Getty Images

At a time when multiple major retailers won’t sell merchandise bearing the current name of the Washington NFL franchise, one of the biggest apparel providers will.

Terry Lefton of Sports Business Daily reports that Fanatics will continue to sell Washington merchandise. Fanatics administers NFLShop.com. Both the league’s official online store and Fanatics.com had, per Lefton, 2,644 Washington items for sale.

An NFL spokesman told Lefton that Washington merchandise will continue to be sold through NFLShop.com while the team’s review of the name continues.

Previously, Nike, Dick’s, Target, and Wal-Mart stopped selling Washington merchandise. So, basically, Fanatics and NFLShop.com will benefit from the inevitable run on Washington merchandise from fans who oppose the name change and who want to load up on jerseys, hats, etc. before they can be found only on eBay or etsy.