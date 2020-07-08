Ivy League postponing all fall sports

Getty Images

The Ivy League has become the first Division I conference to rule out playing this fall. Conference executive director Robin Harris told Heather Dinich of ESPN that the Ivy League has decided to postpone all fall sports, including football.

The league has not made a decision about whether the fall sports will move to the spring, according to Dinich. It also has made no decision about the status of the winter and spring sports.

Ivy League student-athletes can practice on campus in modified form this fall.

Athletic directors and commissioners everywhere awaited word on the Ivy League’s decision. The Ivy League was the first conference to cancel its basketball tournament in March, drawing criticism before everyone else followed days later.

The question now is whether others follow the Ivy League this time.