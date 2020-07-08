Jon Robinson on Jadeveon Clowney: You want to check him out in person

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said last month that there have been no recent conversations with free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but the possibility of him coming to Tennessee remains open as long as Clowney hasn’t signed with another team.

During a Tuesday night conversation with Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone and PaulKuharsky.com. Robinson was asked about Clowney and said that he’s watched social media videos of the veteran’s workouts. He said they look good, but that the team would still want to take its own look at a player coming off of core muscle surgery.

“What I’ve seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag,” Robinson said. “Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good.”

Robinson allowed that Clowney would give the defense “a lot of chess pieces” to deploy this season, but the NFL has not allowed teams to bring free agents in for workouts or physicals at this point and it appears that would have to change for anything to move forward in Tennessee.