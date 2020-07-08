Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring up for auction

Getty Images

Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s Super Bowl ring will be sold at an upcoming memorabilia auction.

Gordon, who received a ring from the Patriots after they won Super Bowl LIII, has placed the ring with Heritage Auctions for its memorabilia auction in August.

Although Gordon was suspended during the 2018 season and did not play in Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots still issued him a ring because he contributed to the team during the regular season.

And now Gordon is selling that ring, perhaps needing money because he has lost out on millions of dollars in salary for his repeated suspensions for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. Gordon is attempting to apply for reinstatement, but there’s been no indication of whether the NFL is going to reinstate him.

The auction house says the ring has an estimated value of $100,000.