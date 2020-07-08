Kliff Kingsbury called his shot on Patrick Mahomes contract

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has shown the ability to speak things into existence.

Back when he was coaching in college, he insisted that if he had the first pick in the NFL Draft, he’d take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Then Kingsbury got himself hired by the Cardinals, and made that prophecy reality.

He also got a prediction right when discussing his former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Via Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic, Kingsbury said during a April 2018 appearance on the ThomaHawk Show hosted by Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins that Mahomes was poised to break the bank, well before he was established as an NFL starter.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Kingsbury said. “I got to watch him three years in practice and he just made throw after throw, like, ‘How did he do that?’

“I truly believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in the history of the game when his contract comes up.”

When Kingsbury said that, Mahomes had played in one NFL game, mopping up the 2017 finale. He went onto win league MVP honors the following year, and a Super Bowl MVP last year as he led the Chiefs to the title.

Then, of course, came this week’s contract extension, which ties Mahomes to the Chiefs through 2031 and has a maximum value over $500 million, which made Kingsbury’s prediction come true.