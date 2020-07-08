Maryland Governor: “Hurtful name” needs to be changed

Getty Images

Another politician has joined the chorus telling Washington owner Dan Snyder to change the name of his team.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan — who presides over the location of Snyder’s stadium — said Wednesday that he thought the nickname was “absolutely” a racial slur.

“The time is probably right,” Hogan said, according to Erin Cox of the Washington Post. “I understand it’s a hurtful name, and in today’s context it probably should be changed.”

That’s an evolution of the Republican Governor’s position, as he said in 2014 that he defended Snyder’s right to call it what he pleased.

“I don’t think the government has any business whatsoever trying to tell a private enterprise what they should call themselves,” Hogan said then. “There used to be a thing called freedom of speech. I also understand a lot of people are offended by the name but a lot of people are offended by Washington. Maybe they should drop that from the name.”

Other local politicians have also expressed their distaste for it, with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser saying changing it would be a prerequisite if Snyder wanted to return to a new stadium on the site of RFK Stadium.