Michael Thomas: NFL’s escrow proposal has to be a joke

Getty Images

The NFLPA informed its board of player representatives that the league has proposed placing 35 percent of player salaries in escrow in order to help manage the expected revenue losses during the 2020 season and it has not been met with a warm response by players.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that NFLPA exec Don Davis told those reps on a conference call that the union’s response was to tell the league to “kick rocks” when they put forth the proposal. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas posted a couple of tweets in response as well.

In the first, Thomas wrote that “everyone will sit out and not play until they get their stuff together before we do this.” That elicited a response from Patrick Mahomes that Thomas replied to by writing that the proposal “has to be a joke” and that “Roger and those owners better use their billions and put it in escrow or plan accordingly.”

Thomas added that “our health is way more important” and other NFL players have shared similar sentiments about putting aside salary while playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s unlikely to stop team owners for looking for ways to claw back salary to make up for any lost revenue and the issue remains one that will have to be hammered out with the season approaching quickly.