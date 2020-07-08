North Carolina halts football workouts after COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

North Carolina is the latest football team to stop summer workouts because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tar Heels athletic department announced today that it will pause football practice until further notice after test results today showed a cluster of infections.

In all, 429 players, coaches and staffers affiliated with the North Carolina athletic department were tested, and 37 tested positive. The university has not revealed how many of those positive tests were football players.

Several college football teams have seen large COVID-19 outbreaks after starting group workouts, which raises the obvious question of how the NFL will be able to open training camps without similar outbreaks. NFL training camps are set to open in three weeks.