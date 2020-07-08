Ohio State pauses all on-campus workouts after COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

The news isn’t getting better for college football. That doesn’t bode well for starting the season on time.

Not long after North Carolina decided to pause football practice until further notice after test results today showed a cluster of infections, Ohio State announced the same.

“The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes,” the school said in a statement. “Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause.”

It includes football.

The school doesn’t release the number of positive tests.

The Ivy League decided Wednesday to postpone all fall sports, and Stanford announced it is cutting 11 sports.