One week left for Dak Prescott, Cowboys to do a long-term deal

One week from today, the window closes on the ability of the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott to execute a long-term deal in 2020. Given that negotiations of this nature tend to accelerate as a deadline approaches, the time has come for the team and the player to move toward their respective bottom lines.

So what is the bottom line? As previously explained, the Cowboys need to make Prescott an offer that persuades him to give up the bird in the hand. That bird is big. Prescott gets $31.4 million this year, fully guaranteed. If tagged in 2021, he gets $37.68 million, fully guaranteed. That’s $69.08 million for two years.

Then comes 2022, when Dak gets a 20-percent bump if the Cowboys use the transition tag ($45.2 million) and a whopping 44-percent bump if the franchise tag is used a third time ($54.25 million). Alternatively, the open market will determine Dak’s value in 2022.

Whatever the Cowboys offer will be balanced against Prescott’s current rights — rights that flow directly from the team’s decision to keep him from becoming a free agent in March by applying the exclusive franchise tender.

When assessing the best offer from the team, nothing else matters. Other quarterback contracts don’t matter. It’s $69.08 million over two years plus either $45.2 million or $54.25 million for a third year or whatever he can get as a free agent. If tagged in 2022, that’s a three-year cash flow of $114.28 million or $123.33 million with, most likely, a trip to the open market in 2023.

It’s a tremendous amount of leverage, leverage that Dak has earned by rejecting prior offers, betting on himself, and finishing a fourth-round rookie deal that paid him a paltry $2 million in 2019.

How much leverage is it? Under the franchise-tag approach, Prescott will make nearly three times more than Patrick Mahomes in 2020. Through 2021, Prescott’s $69.08 million more than doubles Mahomes’ $33.625 million. Through 2022, Prescott’s $114.28 million (if transition tagged) or $123.33 million (if franchise tagged) dwarfs Mahomes’ $63.07 million.

Most assume when they see the “Half Billion Dollars!” headline that any other quarterback would pounce on the Mahomes offer. Even without a long-term deal, Prescott’s situation for the next three years is clearly better than Mahomes’ situation, if Prescott is willing to continue to carry the year-to-year injury risk. (He’s never missed a game, and he surely has a significant amount of disability insurance.)

Thus, while the Cowboys may be tempted to copy the Mahomes contract verbatim and extend it to Prescott, Prescott would be crazy to accept it. Which underscores the tremendous amount of leverage that Prescott has, thanks to the fact that the Cowboys didn’t sign him to a long-term deal in 2019 and did apply the highest level of the franchise tag to Prescott in early 2020.

Which brings it back to the original point. To get a long-term deal in place, the Cowboys have to offer Prescott something that he regards as better than his current status. His current status, especially in comparison to the greatest . . . deal . . . ever!, is incredibly strong.

7 responses to “One week left for Dak Prescott, Cowboys to do a long-term deal

  3. I always cringe with this type of analysis because it blindly assumes that there is zero risk to the player of playing on franchise and transition tags. The idea that “If the player can make $X by being tagged several times in a row, the contract should be at least that much” has been proven a fallacy time and time again with the most recent example being yesterday with Patrick Mahomes signing a contract that flies in the face of this theory.

    IF Dak Prescott decided to just decline any offer the Cowboys made less than what he would make under tags, it is just as likely that Prescott either gets injured on the interim and tanks his valuie, or even just has a down year with a new coach and a severely restricted offseason due to COVID-19.

    The “bird in the hand” for Prescott is not what he could make over the next several years under 1-year tags, but rather what the Cowboys have already offered him.

  5. The stalemate between Dak and the Cowboys is not about money, it is about the number of years. Both Dak and the Cowboys have agreed on the salary portion. The divide is in the number of years of the contract. Dallas is firm at a 5 year deal, and Dak is only willing to go 4 years. Dak wants to be able to sign another contract in 4 years when the new TV deals are reached, and thus, get a much bigger contract then. This has never been about the money offered.

  6. Prescott has no power.

    Dallas ‘signed’ him this year for $31.4 million. Good money for a QB.
    Dallas can ‘resign’ him next year for $37.68 million. Great money for a QB.
    Dallas can ‘resign’ him (or not) in 2022 for $45.2 million. Outstanding money for a QB.

    But… in each year, Dallas can sign, draft or trade for his replacement with no further commitment beyond the current year.

    What if Dalton shines? What if Newton shines and NE doesn’t pay him? Watson? Lots of cheaper options out there.

    3 years to find a replacement for a decent – not great – QB. (And they could trade him during the season if they want some picks.) 3 year’s of options. No dead cap.

    THAT is power.

  7. He’d be “crazy” to accept a $500 million dollar contract?

    Do you even hear yourself????

