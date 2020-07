Getty Images

Luke Kuechly did the work of many men as a linebacker.

Now he’s apparently doing the work of two as a pro scout.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have parted ways with pro scouts Don Warren and Clyde Powers.

Their contracts had expired and were not renewed.

Kuechly was hired as a pro scout in June, as the Panthers made it clear they wanted to keep him around following his retirement this offseason.